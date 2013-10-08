Alton Museum of History & Art’s October 11th, 2013 “Friday Night at the Museum” is from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.  Brad Winn of The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Hartford will recount the adventures of Lewis & Clark in Illinois.  Mr. Winn traced their route and speaks about the preparations and journey from Washington to Illinois.

Lewis and Clark arrive at what will become Camp River Dubois on December 12, 1803.  The 43 men set out building cabins almost immediately.  Clark, in his journals, describes a very cold winter with ice floats “great sheets of muddy ice” moving down the Mississippi River.

William Clark was looking for hardy men, good carpenters, good blacksmiths, men who were a good shot.  He looked for men who have the ability to work together as a team.  He dismisses men unaccustomed to labor.

Brad says “This is the first American story.  George Washington and the Founding Fathers were part of the British Empire.  The men on the Lewis and Clark expedition were either born during or in the middle of the American Revolution.”

We hope you will come.

There is a charge of $5.00 for ADULTS and $1.00 for CHILDREN under 12.  Admittance is free with membership.  For information call 462-2763.

