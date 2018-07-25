EDWARDSVILLE - On Sunday, August 19, Brad Winn will be the featured speaker for a program on the Lewis and Clark Encampment in Illinois. The program will begin at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Illinois was the "Point of Departure" on May 14, 1804, for the Lewis and Clark Expedition that left from the eastern banks of the Mississippi River at the Wood River confluence and began their two-and-one-half-year journey to explore the Louisiana Territory and search for a passage to the Pacific Ocean. Illinois is often not con­sidered part of the expe­dition, but, in fact, the men spent more time in Illinois than any other state except North Dakota. Speaker Brad Winn, Site Superintendent of the Lewis and Clark Historic Site, will retell this often overlooked Illinois story.

This year, the Madison County Historical Society programs are focusing on early Illinois history in recognition of the Illinois Bicentenni­al. The fifth program in the 2018 MCHS Speaker’s Series, scheduled for October 7, will feature Emeritus Professor James Weingartner whose topic will be Madison County and World War I.

MCHS programs are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are Wed – Fri, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sun, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Madison County Historical Museum is currently closed for renovations. For additional information, call 618-656-7569.

