Couples names: Brad and Naomi (King and Queen, yeah we are one of “those” couples ??. And of course “Babe”)

City: Marthasville

Date met or started dating: June 27, 2020

Date married: March 3, 2022

What makes your relationship special? We complete each other. We are both artists and children at heart. He is a painter/contractor and I am an interior designer. He is the Chip to my Joanna

Share a memory you have made together: Its hard to choose just one! Probably the decision to get married! We both woke up on a Sunday and said lets get married! We called our parents and eloped that following Friday! We had dinner after the ceremony with our close friends and family. It was such a special day.

