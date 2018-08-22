ROXANA – The pairings for the bracket-play phase of the ninth Roxana Invitational girls volleyball tournament were finalized Tuesday evening following the second day of group play in the tournament. Matches were played at Larry Milazzo Gym, the Milazzo Gym auxiliary and at Roxana Junior High’s gym.

In the 5 p.m. matches, Marquette Catholic defeated Bunker Hill 25-17, 11-25, 15-12 (third games in matches were played to 15 points by two); Piasa Southwestern swept Mount Olive 25-19, 25-19; and Brussels defeated Civic Memorial 14-25, 25-21, 15-13. The 6 p.m matches saw Southwestern sweep Bunker Hill 25-11, 25-13; East Alton-Wood River defeat Gillespie 25-10, 25-22; and Marquette get past Mount Olive 25-18, 28-26.

The 7 p.m. group of matches had CM get past EAWR 27-25, 25-18; Brussels sweep Gillespie 25-9, 25-22; and Bunker Hill score a 25-22, 25-13 sweep over Mount Olive; the final 8 p.m. group of matches on the night had Southwestern down Marquette 25-22, 25-22; Brussels sweep EAWR 25-18, 25-16; and CM defeat Gillespie 25-15, 25-15.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette’s leaders against Bunker Hill included Kaitlyn Coles scoring nine points on serve with four aces; Brooklyn Taylor scoring seven kills; and Katie Hartsock contributing nine assists. Against Mount Olive, Jenna Zacha had seven points on serve, Taylor six kills and Hartsock 16 assists; against Southwestern, Coles had six service points, Taylor 11 kills and Rachel Heinz 12 assists.

Saturday’s pairings in the first-place bracket have Jersey meeting Brussels at 11 a.m., host Roxana meeting Southwestern at noon, the losers meeting for third place at 1 p.m. and the winners meeting for the championship at 2 p.m.; all matches in the bracket are at Milazzo Gym.

In the second-place bracket, Valmeyer goes up against CM at 11 a.m. followed by Hardin-Calhoun clashing with Marquette at noon, the losers playing for seventh at 1 p.m. and the winners playing for fifth at 2 p.m.; all matches are at the Roxana Junior High gym.

The third-place bracket has Granite City meeting EAWR at 9 a.m. at Milazzo Gym and McGivney Catholic taking on Bunker Hill at the RHS auxiliary gym at 9 a.m., with the losers meeting for 11th place at 10 a.m. at the auxiliary gym and the winners going for ninth at 10 a.m. at Milazzo Gym. Play in the fourth-place bracket sees Madison meeting Gillespie at 9 a.m. at the RJHS gym, followed by Dupo meeting Mount Olive at 10 a.m. at the junior-high gym; the 15th-place match between the losers is at 11 a.m. at the auxiliary gym while the winners meet for 13th place at noon at the auxiliary gym.

More like this: