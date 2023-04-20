TUESDAY, APRIL 18 RESULTS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, GRANITE CITY 16-16

Marquette led from start to finish in taking the win over Granite City at Marquette Family Arena.

Max Cogan had seven points, two kills, one block and 13 assists for the Explorers, while Ryan DeClue had eight points, an ace and four kills, Rolen Eveans had three points, seven kills and seven assists, Brody Hendricks had seven kills and seven assists, Will Schwartz served up eight points and an ace, Nick Trefney had three kills and a block and Connor Wieckhorst came up with two points and four kills.

Marquette is now 11-6-2, while the Warriors slip to 0-10.

O'FALLON 25-25, EDWARDSVILLE 16-21

It was all O'Fallon in their straight-set win over Edwardsville at the OTHS Panther Dome.

Wyatt Blunt had three points and nine assists for the Tigers, while Colin Donaldson had five kills, Lucas Gebhardt had a point and two kills, Logan Jasutis had two points, an ace and five kills, Ben Kreke had a kill, De'Shawn Larson had two kills and a block, Nathan Loftus had three points and an assist, Nick Paschall came up with two points and eight assists and Brayden Wells had an assist.

The Panthers are now 16-2, while Edwardsville goes to 5-7.

In the Tuesday matches, Belleville West won at Alton 25-22. 23-25, 25-23, Father McGivney Catholic won at Bunker Hill 25-10, 26-24, Maryville Christian won at home over Metro-East Lutheran 25-13, 20-25, 25-19 and Collinsville won at St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience, a magnet school, in the Missouri best-of-five format 25-18, 25-12, 25-17.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 RESULTS

In Wednesday's boys volleyball matches, Alton lost at Whitfield of West St. Louis County 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 and Father McGivney Catholic won a close decision over Collinsville 26-24, 25-22.

