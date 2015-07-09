Edwardsville High School hosted a volleyball camp for young men to learn the fundamentals of the high-energy sport on Monday, July 6.

The camp is divided into two sessions. The first session, which lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., allows for boys entering the 4th through 9th grade to learn the basic skills necessary to play volleyball. The kids were exposed to proper serving technique, setting, and position plays.

Young men entering 10th through 12th grade were invited into their own session after 1 p.m. The second camp allowed for a more in-depth look at each of the player’s techniques individually. This allowed for the athletes to recognize their strengths and weaknesses in the sport. This session ended with a game of “king,” a high-intensity game where three players on each side of the net rotated until the best three players were left standing. The coaching staff was not afraid to get in on the action. However, the boys of the camp ended up being victorious.

EHS boys’ volleyball coach and camp director Andy Bersett was not afraid to be straight forward with his high school boys after the first day of their camp.

“A lot of you guys seem to be pretty timid,” Bersett said. “You have to be extremely confident in this sport.”

Bersett also stressed the importance of emotion in high intensity sports such as volleyball.

“I want you to be pissed that the ball just dropped in front of you,” Bersett said.

The camp will continue throughout this week and end on July 9.

