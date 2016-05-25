EDWARDSVILLE – The postseason has ended for Andrew Bersett’s boys volleyball team at Edwardsville High School.

In Wednesday’s Championship match at the IHSA Class 3A Metro-East Lutheran Regional, the Tigers fell to the Belleville West High School Maroons in two sets (25-21, 25-20).

This win gave Belleville West their first Regional Championship title in team history.

Austin Betz, head coach of the Maroons, could not have been more proud of his team, proceeding with consistent momentum throughout the battle.

“We’re a team that plays so much better when we’re playing with energy and having fun,” Betz said.

Although disappointed that his team could not quite pull it off tonight, Bersett commended his opponents and noted the struggle to build the aforementioned momentum required to take this regional win.

“We didn’t adjust,” Bersett said. “We knew what was coming. They’re a good team. They don’t have just Stevenson; they have a middle that swings, they have right sides that swings, their outside that swings… I just had a vibe. Our intensity wasn’t where it needed to be, which was disappointing.”

The first set of the night was relatively close, considering that the teams ultimately tied six times. However, the Tigers fell behind the Maroons more frequently, only obtaining the lead after breaking the 13-point tie. From there, Edwardsville built a five-point lead at 20-15 before the Maroons tied it back up at 21, where the Tigers’ score would stay until the 25th point was scored by Belleville West.

Reveling in their win of the first set, the Maroons kept the momentum going, holding a steady lead over the Tigers throughout. Ultimately, Edwardsville made a great attempt to catch up toward the latter half of the set, but it was not enough. The Maroons defeated the Tigers 2-0 for the evening.

The Maroons will face O’Fallon High School at the Frankford (Lincoln-Way East) Sectional, which is to be played at 5:30 p.m. this Friday at Edwardsville High School.

