SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP

EDWARDSVILLE 3, NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST 0: In the first of two matches Edwardsville played on the road on Saturday, Henry Vivian, Ben Leardi, and Jack Kirgan all found the back of the net to give the Tigers the three points.

Madj Hamad assisted twice for Edwardsville, while Caden Bernaix also assisted. Colin Schlecte and Jayden Bettorf shared the clean sheet in goal.

The Wildcats are now 1-2-0.

EDWARDSVILLE 1, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, EDWARDSVILLE WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT 5-4, SIX ROUNDS): In Edwardsville's second match of the day, a make-up from the Metro Cup showcase, Hamad hit the winner in the penalty shootout after the Tigers and Crusaders failed to score in regulation or 20 minutes of extra time.

Leardi, Lincoln Alwardt, Owen Mahler, and Vivian also scored in the shootout for Edwardsville, while Schlected made two saves, including one in the first round of sudden death that set up Hamad's heroics.

Tyler Birdsong, Tyler Pollack, Jack Sorgea, and Nate Pitre all scored in the shootout for the Crusaders.

The Tigers are now 3-1-0, while Althoff goes to 1-2-0.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Quinn Copeland and Maicol Gonzalez, assisted by Chris Hankins and Jude Keller, had the goals as Marquette took the win to advance to the final of the Alton High season-opening tournament over West at Public School Stadium.

Will Fahnestock made six saves while on goal, to record his first clean sheet of the season.

In the second semifinal, Alton defeated St. Charles, Mo., Duchesne Catholic 4-3 to advance to the final and create the first RIverbend Derby of the season, a match won by Marquette 4-1.

The Explorers are now 3-0-0, the Redbirds are 2-1-0, and the Maroons are 2-2-0 on the young season.

HIGHLAND 3, FREEBURG 0: Carter Bohnenstiehl, Gage Oller, and Clayton Van Fossen all scored as Highland took the measure of Freeburg in a Metro Cup match at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

Santiago Torres, Nolan Frey, and Evan Feeny all had assists for the Bulldogs, while Cameron Coziar had three save in the goal to record the clean sheet.

Highland is now 2-0-0, while the Midgets slip to 2-1-0.

In other matches played on Saturday, Carlinville won twice in their Route 66 tournament, winning over Trenton Wesclin 2-1, and Athens 3-2, Granite City took two at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, winning over Jersey 3-0, and St. Mary's South Side Catholic of St. Louis 7-1, in the John Martin tournament, Roxana defeated Valmeyer 6-1, while Carlyle got past East Alton-Wood River 4-3, Springfield defeated Civic Memorial 9-1, Maryville Christian defeated the Alton junior varsity 9-0, Mascoutah took a 5-0 win over Breese Central in the Metro Cup at Althoff, and Duchesne won over Belleville West 4-3.

