BELLEVILLE EAST 4, ALTON 3 (OT)

Belleville East netted the game-winner with just 22 seconds left on the clock in double overtime, preventing penalty kicks and earning the important Southwestern Conference win.

"Couldn't be prouder of how the boys played tonight after a tough game to Marquette," Alton head coach Greg Nasello said via a Twitter post.

Dillan Cowan scored twice while Elek Steiner had the other goal. Jack Lombardi and Cameron Belchik each had assists for the Redbirds.

Alton falls to 0-8 on the season while the Lancers improve to 4-4.

ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0

Earlier this season, back on Aug. 28 when McGivney hosted Althoff, the Crusaders narrowly won by a score of 2-1. That was after the Griffins scored first.

The Griffins were kept off the board in the two teams' second meeting in Gateway Metro Conference action Tuesday night.

This loss comes after back-to-back shutout wins for McGivney, including a solid 1-0 win against Mascoutah, but now the Griffins fall to 3-7-1 as its brutally tough schedule continues.

Althoff, ranked at No. 4 in Illinois Class 2A, improves to 8-2-1 on the season.

TRIAD 14, JERSEY 0

The Knights stay unbeaten on the season at 11-0 as they romped past the Panthers to remain the best-ranked team in the state.

Brendan Smith opened the scoring for Triad, technically earning the game-winner. Jack Bagwell scored four while Drew Neu had a hat trick.

Reid Heffren, Gibson Hunt, Tanner Martin, Lance Stauffer, Wyatt Suter, and Landon Travnicek each scored as well.

MASCOUTAH 2, CM 1

It was another stinging loss for the Eagles, giving up the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation while on the road.

Chase Rottmann and Camden Neal exchanged goals in the first half, but it was Kannon Creamer's last-ditch effort that sealed the deal to pick up the Mississippi Valley Conference win for the Indians.

Mascoutah improves to 5-5-2 on the season while the Eagles drop to 7-5.

O'FALLON 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 1

The Panthers improved in the SWC thanks to goals from Carson Nix and Kaeden Radcliffe. Jerard Perez netted the Maroons' lone goal.

O'Fallon improves to 8-3 on the season and 6-1 in the SWC while Belleville West drops to 6-4, 3-3 SWC.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0

ROXANA 4, WESCLIN 3

COLLINSVILLE 4, EDWARDSVILLE 1

WATERLOO 3, HIGHLAND 1

COLUMBIA 7, SALEM 0

