The Edwardsville High School baseball coaching staff hosted a Tiger Baseball Camp on Wednesday, June 17, at the school’s sport complex.

The first sessions of the Tiger Advanced Hitting Camp and the Baseball Academy, designed for 3rd-9th grade boys, began on June 15. These camps gave a more in-depth look into the art of proper hitting. Dry swings, tee, toss, and ball-throwing machines were used to aid the athletes to solidify their skills. The EHS coaching staff, led by Tim Funkhouser, used video analysis and written evaluations to show students how their techniques actually look.

The month-long camp began on June 8 with a complete skills camp that emphasized the basic fundamentals of the sport, as well as keeping a positive attitude and working together as a team. A separate camp, held at the same time, focused on pitching and catching. These camps were designed for boys entering 3rd grade through 9th grade. The Little Tigers Skill Camp allowed for 2nd grade boys to learn the basic skills needed to spark the love of playing the sport.

The first session will end on June 18. The second session of the Tiger Baseball Camps will begin on June 22 and conclude on June 25.

