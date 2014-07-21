GODFREY - Noah Rubin, 18, of Long Island, will play his first match since winning the Wimbledon Boys' Juniors Championship two week ago.

Rubin will play Spencer Papa on Tuesday, July 22 at 9 a.m. at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex.

He is competing for the second consecutive year in the Lewis and Clark Community College Men's Pro Tennis Tournament.

Last year Rubin finished runner up in the USTA Men's Pro Circuit Futures $10K tournament.

"It is great to be back at the Lewis and Clark Futures tourney. This is a great facility and will be good practice for me before the national tournament in Kalamazoo," Rubin said.

Rubin, who is ranked No. 533, said his goal is to win the Boy's 18s Championship for a main draw ticket to the US Open.

At Wimbledon, Rubin had to get through the qualifying rounds to earn a spot in the main draw where he defeated No. 6 Stefan Kozlov 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the championship match.

Rubin is the second American in the last 19 years to capture the Wimbledon singles title. The Rubin-Kozlov match was the first All-American Wimbledon junior boy's final since 1977.

For more information call the tournament desk at (618) 468-6252 or visit www.lc.edu/usta.

To view and download photos from the tournament visit www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc.

Caption: Wimbledon Boys Champion Noah Rubin, of Long Island, practices Monday at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex in preparation for main draw tourney play Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Community College. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer.

