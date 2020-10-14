ROXANA - Roxana High School senior Christian Floyd has been a two-year golf team member and has continued to sharpen his game. This year, he was first-team all-conference in golf and played through the regional and qualified for the sectional.

Floyd has been named the Riverbender.com October Male Athlete of the Month for the Roxana Shells.

Floyd said this is the first year that he has been completely focused on golf and has been working on constant improvement. The Roxana senior's favorite part about the sport is that you can be really good one day and then really bad the next, but can always be improving.

"You have to work on being consistent and keep your cool and head no matter what," he said. “I would like to thank all my friends and family for support during the season. My dad is one of my biggest fans and the person who got me obsessed with this sport that I now love and can't thank him enough for everything he has done.”

Floyd is coached at Roxana by Jeff Pare.

Floyd also plays baseball, football, and basketball for the Shells, so he is a multi-sport athlete.

“My high school career has taught me social skills and have taught me adversity and being able to play through things that go bad," Floyd said.

“I am hoping to play baseball in college and I am going on visits and talking to college coaches. I plan on going into the electrical field.”

The Roxana senior has been getting his GPA up and has accumulated a 3.1 GPA last year, and hoping to get that even higher this year.

