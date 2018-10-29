QUINCY - Edwardsville’s boys are headed to the state boys cross country championship after finishing second Saturday with the top five finishers in the Quincy Sectional with 110 points, behind rival O’Fallon with 86 points.

The top five advance to state from the sectional. O’Fallon won the sectional, followed by Edwardsville, then Normal University High (115), Minooka (122), and Lockport (126). Granite City was 15th and Collinsville 18th in the competition.

Normal West’s Charlie Wetzler slipped by the Tigers’ Roland Prenzler with a time of 15:07 to Prenzler’s 15:12. Perhaps the Tigers’ best race of the day came from Max

Hartmann, who was just behind Prenzler with a time of 15:20.

Edwardsville’s Jack Pifer was 16th, (15:56), Zach Walters placed 30th, (16:19) and Todd Baxter was 59th, (16:48). Henry Gruben was 65th, (16:55) and Xander Valdez was close behind in 67th, (16:58).

“We had some really good things happen in the boys' race,” Edwardsville head cross country coach George Patrylak said. “Roland finished a very respectable second. Max Hartmann had the race of the day with his third-place finish. About a month ago, he had some fatigue but has been taking an iron supplement and has been lights out since. We are hoping for a top 10 finish next week at state with the boys.”

Granite City’s Andrew O’Keefe was 14th in the race with a time of 15:51.90 and Alton’s Cassius Havis was 72nd with a time of 16:56.60.



Benton Sectional Roundup

Roxana’s Cree Stumpf was the individual champion at Benton with a time of 14:52.

Father McGivney Catholic’s Tyler Guthrie was third in 15:20 and Zachary Basel 10th (15:32.

Father McGivney Catholic was second in the sectional with 80 points, behind Freeburg with 80 points and Roxana also advanced to the state meet with 174 points. Freeburg won the meet with 68 points.

