PEORIA - Several local boys teams ran well in the return of the First To The Finish cross country meet held Saturday at Peoria's Detweiler Park on the same course that will be used in the IHSA state meets in early November.

In the Class 2A race, the team champion was Morton, with 150 points, with Belvidere North second with 177 points, third place went to Deerfield, with 193 points, Riverside-Brookfield was fourth at 218 points, Glen Ellyn Glenbard South was fifth with 245 points, sixth place went to Maple Park Kaneland and Woodstock tied for sixth with 260 points each, Wheaton St. Francis Catholic was eighth at 331 points, Grayslake Central was ninth with 340 points and Sycamore rounded out the top ten with 355 points.

Only two area teams were in the race, with Civic Memorial finishing 24th with 762 points, and Triad 26th at 779 points. Jersey also entered runners in the race as individuals, but did not have a team score.

Jackson Collman led the Eagles with a time of 16:20.3, while Justice Eldridge had a time of 16:37.8, Lucas Naugle came in at 18:19.2, Trevor Kroeschel was in at 18:28.5, Gabe Roberts had a time of 18:32.1, D.J. Dutton's time was 18:43,5 and Deacon Anderson was clocked in 20:23.6

Andrew Pace was the leading runner for the Knights, coming in at 16:24.9, while Drew Twyman was in at 17:47.7. Ben Winslow's time was 17:50.0, Sam Kuckuck had a time of 18:04.1, Dalton Mersinger came in at 18:27.9, Jacob Metcalf had a time of 18:35.3, Jason LaRue was clocked in 19:12.1, Dillon Henderson came in at 19:25.6, Louis Yohannes was timed in 19:50.7 and Ethan Schmidt was in at 20:15.3.

Cole Martinez was the top runner for the Panthers, with a time of 16:12.2, Griffin Williams was in at 17:35.4 and Zane Peterbaugh had a time of 21:08.7.

There were three races in each class, and in the Class 1A race, Chicago Latin won the team title with 99 points, with Stanford Olympia coming in second with 129 points, Rockford Christian was third at 159 points, Normal University was fourth at 241 points, Decatur St. Teresa Catholic and Hamilton West Hancock were deadlocked for fifth with 245 points each, St. Teresa taking fifth on a tiebreak, Pontiac was seventh with 280 points, Elmwood was eighth with 287 points, West Chicago Wheaton Academy came in ninth with 308 points and Metro-East school Freeburg rounded out the top ten with 313 points.

Locally, Carlinville was 24th with 745 points, Father McGivney Catholic came in 37th with 902 points and Roxana was 44th with 1,225 points.

The leading runner for the Cavaliers was Will Meyer, with a time of 16:56.4, with Matt Dunn coming in at 18:02,7, Tyler Summers had a time of 19:06.5, Charlie Wilson was clocked in 20:03.4, Hayden Truax had a time of 20:15.2, Colin Kreipe was in at 20:20.7, Sam Wilson had a time of 20:34.5, Alex Scott was in at 21:05.4, Jack Rives had a time of 21:22.0, Eli Ratcliff was in at 21:25.5, Alex Behme had a time of 21:49.0, Cooper Fullington was in at 22:14.7, Kaney Roper had a time of 22:52.5, Owen Griffith's time was 24:16.9, Tommy Cottingham was in at 29:22.0 and Patrick Dunn had a time of 29:22.1.

Riley Strack led the Griffins with a time of 18:34.5, followed by Evan Rybak at 18:43.2, Liam Boeving had a time of 19:19.0, Galen Kohlbrecher was in at 19:40.8, Nolan Shearer had a time of 20:11.4, Colin Moore's time was 20:40.1, Wyatt Biermann was in at 20:56.3, Logan Miller's time was 21:40.5, Ben Joellenback was in at 22:10.1, Jamison Kohlberg had a time of 23:14.0, Lyle Biermann came in at 23:17.7 and Levi Huber was clocked in 23:47.4.

The Shells' top runner was Hunter Ponce, with a time of 19:04.2, while Erick Scroggins was in at 19:59.9, Chris Holbrook had a time of 21:05.1, Dane Slayden was in at 21:30.7, Andrew Montgomery's time was 24:47.1 and Talon Blas was in at 24:54.5.

In the Class 3A race, Winnetka New Trier won the team title with 125 points, while Hinsdale Central was second with 135 points, Downers Grove North was right behind in third with 136 points, Aurora Waubonsie Valley was fourth at 153 points, with Naperville Neuqua Valley a very close fifth at 156 points, sixth place went to Plainfield South with 212 points, in seventh place was LaGrange Lyons at 216 points, Minooka came in eighth with 224 points, Plainfield North was ninth at 286 points and Bolingbrook rounded out the top ten with 289 points.

Edwardsville, Granite City, Enter Individuals

Edwardsville and Granite City entered individual runners in the race, but neither had a team score.

Ryan Luitjohan led the Tigers with a time of 15:26.5, while Jacob Grandone had a time of 16:56/2 and Ben Ziobro's time was 18:09.5. Thomas Westbrook was the only runner for the Warriors, and his time was 16:46.8.

