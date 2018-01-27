Boys Basketball Roundup: Granite City beats Alton 54-53, Marquette dominates Oilers, Piasa Birds win
BOYS BASKETBALL
GRANITE CITY 54, ALTON 53: A pair of Emmit Gordon free throws just before the final siren gave Granite City a 54-53 Southwestern Conference win over Alton at the Redbird Nest Friday night, dropping the Redbirds to 11-8 overall, 6-3 in the SWC; the Warriors went to 7-13 overall, 3-5 in the league.
Gordon led the Warriors with 17 points, with Zidane Moore and Jerry Watson each contributing 14; Kevin Caldwell led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Darrell Smith's 15 and Josh Rivers' 11.
Alton next meets up with Belleville East on the road at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2, while the Warriors host Waterloo at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 89, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 20: Regan Snider's 25 points led four Marquette Catholic players in double figures as the Explorers defeated East Alton-Wood River 89-20 at Wood River's Memorial Gym Friday night. The Explorers remained undefeated at 22-0 overall; the Oilers fell to 5-16 on the season.
Jake Hall had 15 points for the Explorers, with Chris Hartrich had 14 and Isaiah Ervin 13; Jake Wells led EAWR with seven points. Marquette hosts Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Oilers host Nokomis at 1 p.m. today before hosting Piasa Southwestern at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 56, VANDALIA 52: Caden Heyen had 20 points to lead Piasa Southwestern to a 56-52 South Centran Conference win over Vandalia on the road Friday night; Southwestern improved to 14-6 on the year.
Justin Bailey added 12 points for Piasa, while Ben Lowis had 11 on the night; Southwestern travels to East Alton-Wood River for a 6 p.m. Tuesday game at EAWR's Memorial Gym.
