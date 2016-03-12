BETHALTO – Beginning at 3 p.m. this Saturday, the Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto will be hosting an Open House and ribbon cutting ceremony to showcase improvements made with the help of their parent organization.

The Leadership Development project, a grant given to the Club by the Executive Staff of the Boys and Girls Club of America, has two main objectives: to enhance programming to assist in recruiting and retaining teen membership at the Club as well as physical improvements to the building to make member participation more enjoyable.

After speaking to BGCA’s Regional Vice President Fred Paulke, Executive Board President and Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow said, "I think they liked what I said and recognized our commitment to improving our Club and programming to better serve area youth.”

The Bethalto Club is honored to receive this project and invites all area residents and Club Alumni to visit and celebrate the improvements made to their facilities and programming.

"Our Club averages 160 kids ages 6-18 every day so we are really hard on our furnishings, floors and paint so we are thrilled when we are able to spruce up our Club. And another piece of the project is board and staff training and support to help us grow our teen memberships" said Executive Director Kathy Wilson.

The Club will be introducing their guests to the new Art Room and a make-over to the Teen Room. They will also be raffling off a GoPro camera as well as some other great prizes.

Since 1968, the Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto has allowed children and teens of the area to realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens within a safe and understanding place.

“I think we are the best kept secret in town, with membership being only $15 per year. What we do best is provide hope and opportunity to more than a thousand members every year,” Wilson said. “What better job is there than to help shape youth into responsible, caring adults."

