ALTON - The Boys and Girls Club of Alton received a helping hand from the HR team at BJC helping painting the fences at the Boys and Girls Club’s new home on Washington Avenue.

JaVonte Campbell, the ESC Administrator at BJC HealthCare, said it was a great feeling to be able to bring the BJC team out and get some work done at the new location.

“It’s a project that’s pretty close to me,” Campbell said. “I came to the Boys and Girls Club and so did my brother. It’s nice to be able to come back home after college and be able to help give back to the community.”

Al Womack, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, told Riverbender.com that the support from the community has been tremendous.

“The support and volunteers from the community have been great,” Womack said. “We wouldn’t be able to do all of this without the help of everyone who is getting involved and volunteering their time.”

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club of Alton and how to help with the new location visit their Facebook page here or visit www.bgcalton.org.

