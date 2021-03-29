Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is planning to have summer day camp in several locations across MO & IL to serve as many children ages 6-18 as possible! The seven-week camp will be from June 14 – August 6, 2021. Social distancing and safety protocols will be in place. As such, space will be limited. *flyer/visual attached*

Camp activities include sports and recreation, gardening, arts, swimming (at select locations), teen and STEM programs, music studio, Esports, cooking and more.

The camp will be hosted June 14 – August 6, 2021 (7:30 am – 5:30 pm). At the following locations: Adams Park Club, Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, Hazelwood East High School, Hazelwood Elementary School Club, Herbert Hoover Club, Mathews-Dickey Club, O’Fallon Park Club, Riverview Gardens Club, Southeast Middle School Club and the Teen Center of Excellence.

SAFETY MEASURES: As we continue to plan for days ahead, especially summer camp, safety protocols continue to be in place to protect members, staff and families. This includes, having a Green Team in place to conduct health screenings and touch sanitizing after each program period, electrostatic backpack sprayers to assist with sanitization, and Air Scrubbers that remove and clean air within a given space six times in one hour. There are also screening kiosks at the front of each Club that measure temperatures and conduct contact tracing. Lastly, we are proud to report that zero cases of COVID-19 have originated from our organization since our reopening last summer.

Registration is now open at bgcstl.org or by calling 314-335-8000.



