ST. LOUIS – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) is proud to announce the 2021 Annual Recognition event honorees and Alumni Hall of Honor inductees! Each year the staff, board members, volunteers and supporters are acknowledged and celebrated for their commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs as well as the kids and teens that we serve.

The 2021 BGCSTL Alumni Hall of Honor inductees are Brandon Bosley, Paris Thompson, Sharita Davis, Steve Vasser, Gerald Fulton, Marsha Walls and Kayla Jackson-Williams. The Hall of Honor recognizes outstanding alumni for achievements in their respective fields, commitment to leadership, serving our community’s youth, contributions to the St. Louis community and for living out the mission of the Boys & Girls Club. Additional categories and honorees for the evening were as follows (award descriptions below):

National Award of Merit (Individuals and organizations outside Boys & Girls Clubs that have provided outstanding support to local Clubs or the Movement.)

Gail Ruhling, St. Louis Cardinals

Rene Knott, News Channel 5

PGA REACH, Ali Wells

Riverview Gardens School District, Dr. Scott Spurgeon

Kuhn Foundation, Thom Kuhn

Dowd Bennett, LLC, Ed Dowd

Annette Valiant

Deborah Wilkins Reese

Service to Youth Award – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis Staff

(Board, volunteers and staff who have rendered long and devoted service (five years or more) to the Boys & Girls Club Movement.)

Five years:

Anthony Buckner

Chrishawn Buford

Sharon Harkness

Leandra Haynes

Cornelious Ingram

Nicole Johnson

Patrick McKinney

Stephanie Prechard

John Redden Jr.

Pareece Sanders

Antonia Wilford

Byron Witherspoon

Christian Williams

Ten years:

Aubrey Betts

Candice Borders

Carlos Stanford

Rayna Sullivan

Charlotte Thomas-Reed

Delah Jones

Twenty years: Tylinisha Howard and Nasrin Shadman-Atkins.

Twenty-five years: Dr. Flint Fowler and Reginald Jones.

Service to Youth Award – Board and Life Trustees (Board, volunteers and staff who have rendered long and devoted service (five years or more) to the Boys & Girls Club Movement.)

John Farmer - 5 years

Dave Queller - 5 years

William “Bill” White - 5 years

Robert “Bob” Fulstone - 30 years

Joan Silber - 30 years

Cabinet of Life Trustees – (An honorific title, bestowed on an individual Director who has retired from the Board of Directors having completed their terms and who are deemed worthy of such designation by virtue of their extraordinary past performance and contributions to the Club.)

Barbara Bartley-Turkington

Keith Lueking

BGCSTL President, Dr. Flint Fowler (reflecting on the annual event which has always been close to his heart) said, “This event gives us the opportunity to celebrate the many ways that our staff, board volunteers, alumni and friends contribute to the welfare of the children we serve and highlight our impact. While we recognize the challenges of COVID-19, we believe it is important to recognize the contributions and achievements of so many Club constituents.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCSTL provides after-school, teen, sports and summer programs to youth across the Bi-State Region while also providing a safe place for them to learn and grow. The Clubs serve youth across the region at twelve locations, including (Adams Park Club, Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, Boys & Girls Club of Lovejoy, Hazelwood Elementary School Club, Herbert Hoover Club, Mathews-Dickey Club, Normandy High School, O’Fallon Park Club, Riverview Gardens Club, Roosevelt High School, Hazelwood Southeast Middle School Club and the Teen Center of Excellence). We also operate Mentor St. Louis and the St. Louis Internship Program.

