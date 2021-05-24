ST. LOUIS - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis held its annual Table for Four event on the field at Busch Stadium this week! The luncheon, themed, Step up to the Plate, attracted nearly 350 guests and raised over $120k to support programs for girls at the Clubs. It was the first in person event of the year the organization has held (social distancing and masks were still in place).

Featured guests and speakers included 2021 Youth of the Year JaNiyah Banks, BGCSTL President Dr. Flint Fowler, KSDK Anchor & Reporter Michelle Li as emcee, Judy Armstrong (guest of honor), Carolyn Kindle Betz (Enterprise Holdings Foundation), Karen Jordan (Dentons US LLP), Lauren Herring (Impact Group), Angellean Peters-Lewis (BJC) and Chonda Jordan Nwamu (Ameren Corporation).

During the event, Teen Center of Excellence member, D’Aura Tatum, was presented with the Joan Silber Volunteerism & Leadership award, which included a $1,000 scholarship. D’Aura is a 7th grader at Cross Keys Middle School and has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club since she was 7 years old. She spoke at the Teen Center of Excellence groundbreaking ceremony; was featured in the 2020 Census PSA encouraging families to complete the census; marched in the Peace Rally; and, performed with the nationally recognized step team at Lee Hamilton. She also enjoys performing in many of the theatrical plays as well as expanding her creative arts skills in videography and graphic design sessions at the Teen Center. Thanks to Club supporter Laura Herring, all four contestants plus the current Youth of the Year will each receive $500 scholarships!

Article continues after sponsor message

Thanks to co-chairs LaVicki Hart, Jess Moore, Karen Morrison and Lynn Ann Vogel as well as the event committee and staff. Special mention to presenting sponsor Centene and Blue Door sponsors BJC, LaVicki Hart (The Hart Team, CBG), USBank, Lynn Ann & Paul Vogel and other companies and individuals who helped make the event a success! Proceeds support activities and experiences designed to help girls develop healthy lifestyles, positive self-esteem and make good decisions.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCSTL provides after-school, teen, sports and summer programs to youth across the Bi-State Region while also providing a safe place for them to learn and grow. The Clubs serve youth across the region at twelve locations, including (Adams Park Club, Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, Boys & Girls Club of Lovejoy, Hazelwood Elementary School Club, Herbert Hoover Club, Mathews-Dickey Club, Normandy High School, O’Fallon Park Club, Riverview Gardens Club, Roosevelt High School, Hazelwood Southeast Middle School Club and the Teen Center of Excellence). We also operate the Mentor St. Louis and St. Louis Internship programs.

More like this: