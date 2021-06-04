EAST ALTON - The Boy Scouts have had a difficult time raising funds through 2020 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but Troop 777 has a Yard Sale/Vendor Fair and Barbecue planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 10 N. Center St. in East Alton. Troop 777 plans to be very active with fund-raising during the remainder of 2021.

"With all that has occurred in the past year, our Scout Troop has been unable to hold our regular fundraisers," said Chartered Organization Representative - BSA Troop 777 Mark Smith. "With things opening up we have found a way for our families and leaders to put this together, with the help of St. Paul United Methodist Church to raise money for this organization that does so much for our youth."

Smith said the yard sale/vendor fair will have a considerable amount of yard-sale items, including camping and cooking supplies.

"There will also be a lot of others with yard sale items, crafters and vendors will also be on hand outside in the upper parking lot," he added. "We will be having over 30 vendors and crafters available to shop with, as well as yard sale items and food. Come by for lunch too, Chef Ted will be serving up some hamburgers, hot dogs, and some of the best pulled pork sandwiches you can get."

