DU QUOIN – The 2000’s were an iconic time for many, it was the dawn of reality tv, flip phones, myspace, and frosted tips/chunky highlights. Music was also a defining aspect of that decade. Some of the hitmakers of that era will be performing on the Du Quoin State Fair grandstand stage on Thursday, August 30 as part of the Pop2K tour.

O-Town’ssuccess began in 1999 on the television reality show “Making the Band.” The band garnered hits such as “All or Nothing” and “Liquid Dreams” during the three seasons they were on the show. In 2014, the band reunited to make new music. They’ve started on their fourth album and the first single of it, “Empty Space” is sure to be a hit.

Aaron Carter was a teenage heartthrob in the 2000’s, known for his catchy pop songs off his three multi-platinum albums. He also adds actor to his impressive resume, starring in shows/movies such as “Lizzie McGuire,” “7th Heaven,” and “Supercross.” Carter comes from a highly talented musical family; he is the little brother to Nick Carter, of Backstreet Boys fame.

Ryan Cabrera is known for hits such as “On the Way Down,” “True,” and “Shine On,” but his fans are sure to love his new music too. Critics say his fifth album, Wake Up Beautiful, has an organic pop feel. “House on Fire” and “All We Have” are two of the songs on the album that really shows that he doesn’t hold anything back.

Tyler Hilton’s music inspiration comes from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Robert Johnson, and Elvis Presley (who he got to play in the 2005 hit movie “Walk the Line”). In 2000, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his passion for music, but also dabbled in acting. In addition to “Walk the Line,” Hilton also appeared on “One Tree Hill” and acted in music videos for Taylor Swift and Gloriana. He’s come a long way since he first started writing songs and believes his new album is his best yet.

“We strive to have a diverse grandstand line-up each year, and I think adding the Pop2K tour to our already announced acts gives a little something for everyone, whether you like pop, rock, or country,” said Assistant State Fair Manager Tibretta Reiman.

Back by popular demand, Dueling Pianos International will take over the Grandstand on Monday, August 27th. This is sure to be a fun filled night as world class dueling piano players entertain fairgoers with a dynamic performance. The show is known for being fun, comedic, and interactive for a show all ages will love. This Grandstand performance is included with the cost of admission with General Admission seating the night of the show.

In an effort to introduce a new audience to the thrill and excitement of horse racing, the DuQuoin State Fair will re-introduce Twilight Harness Racing at the Grandstand on Wednesday, August 29th. Harness racing is an essential component of the fair. DuQuoin’s oval track has been home to some of the state’s greatest horse races, including the Hambletonian and World Trotting Derby. “The first night horse show in Du Quoin took place in 1924 under newly installed electric lights,” said State Fair Manager Luke Sailer. “As a new generation of fairgoers enter the fairgrounds gates, Twilight Racing serves as a great way to showcase Illinois agriculture and celebrate our state fair history.” The 2018 Du Quoin State Fair will have two days of harness racing. Tuesday, August 28th will have an 11am post-time; meanwhile, Twilight Harness Racing on Wednesday, August 29th will kick off with a 6pm post time.

Ticket prices have been announced for the already announced 2018 Grandstand concerts. An on-sale date has not yet been announced.

Sunday, August 26: Cheap Trick

Tier 3 - $21 / Tier 2 - $24 / Tier 1 - $27

Monday, August 27: Dueling Pianos International

Free Show – General Admission Seating

Tuesday, August 28: Brothers Osborne

Tier 3 - $29 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $35

Wednesday, August 29: Twilight Harness Racing

Free Admission – General Admission Seating

Thursday, August 30: POP2K Tour featuring O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, Tyler Hilton

Tier 3 - $10 / Tier 2 - $10 / Tier 1 - $10

Friday, August 31: Gen-X Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit, Alien Ant Farm

Tier 3 - $19 / Tier 2 - $22 / Tier 1 - $25

In the coming weeks and months look for many more exciting announcements about the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair, including additional concert announcements and other fun fair events.

