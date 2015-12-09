Bowling with Santa at Tri County Bowl Dec. 18
JERSEYVILLE - Bowling with Santa is a bowling party for the entire family, co-hosted by Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and Tri County Bowl! Celebrate the holidays with Santa at Tri County Bowl, located at 207 Krause Drive, on Friday, December 18 from 6-9pm! Be sure to bring a camera to capture the memories!
Food and beverages will be available for purchase at an additional cost. Parent(s) must attend and participate with all children; all ages! Everyone must pay. Price includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, visit with Santa and one soda. Cost is $10 per person. Registration is required and MUST be completed by Monday, December 14.
For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.
