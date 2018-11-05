BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A late first-half goal provided the game winner Saturday as Bowling Green defeated SIUE men's soccer 2-0.

SIUE finished the regular season with a 9-4-4 record and a 1-3-1 record in the Mid-American Conference. The Cougars will await completion of the MAC regular season play before finding out their seed for the conference tournament. SIUE will be the fifth seed in next week's MAC Tournament. The Cougars will play at fourth-seeded Akron Tuesday with kickoff slated for 3 pm CT.

"We have to sort some things out and then come out Tuesday, win and move on," said SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez.

The Cougars were held to five shots against the Falcons, which scored on a header by Ebenezer Ackon off a corner kick from Tate Robertson with 13 seconds left in the first period.

"It was a disappointing night for sure, giving up a goal in the last seconds of the first half," said Sanchez. "That was really a game changer."

Peter Pugliese, who had a team-leading four shots for Bowling Green, made it 2-0 for the Falcons when he entered the box on the right side, knocked the ball off the far post and caromed it inside the net next to the near post.

SIUE made a push late in the contest. Jorge Gonzalez had his shot blocked with six minutes left. Jamie Roiz's bid for a goal was held off by Bowling Green goalkeeper Anthony Mwembia.

"We weren't aggressive enough in the attack, and we paid for it," added Sanchez.

Bowling Green completed the regular season 6-6-4 overall and 2-1-2 in the MAC.

