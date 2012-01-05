Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois Bowl For Kids' Sake is one of the most unique teambuilding and volunteer fundraisers in Southwestern Illinois. The agency is currently seeking sponsors and bowlers to participate in the 2012 event.

"With teams already signing up, great sponsors backing the event, and new prizes coming in every week, the preparation for Bowl for Kids' Sake 2012 is really heating up. We've added an on-line registration and pledge option this year, making the process simple, quick and as convenient as possible," says Bowl For Kids' Sake coordinatior Jessica Schuette. The question is, have you signed up yet? Getting all the information you need is as simple as visiting our website at http://bowl.kintera.org/bbbsil or calling Jessica Schuette at 398-3162.

