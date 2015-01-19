Edwardsville senior bowler Tyler Voyles’ hard work and persistence has paid off.

Voyles qualified for the IHSA Carterville Sectional Bowling Tournament with a 1,182 score in the Alton Regional Tournament this past weekend.

Voyles’ coach Craig Ohlau said the senior bowler came ready to perform on Saturday.

“He bowled above his average and was consistent all day,” Ohlau said. “He made the most of his spares and his lines were really good. I am very proud of him for advancing. It was good for him to advance in his senior year.”

Voyles said he was excited to be able to qualify for the sectional tournament this upcoming weekend. He credited his dad with teaching him most of what he knows about bowling. He said he became a bowler because of his father’s influence.

“Bowling is a really fun sport,” Voyles said. “I am hoping to bowl in college. I definitely want to bowl the rest of my life. I am very happy with qualifying for sectional.”

Edwardsville’s other individual scores Saturday at Alton were: Tyler Cooper (1,131); Hunter Noud (1,074); Blake Gifford (1,032); and Mitch McSparin (1,054).

For three games, Ohlau said he was pleased with his bowlers in the regional, but the afternoon was not the best for the Tigers. The team ended up in sixth place in the sectional.

“It is good to have Tyler representing us in the sectional tournament,” he said. “Anybody in bowling has a chance. Bowling is kind of a weird game. If he gets hot and bowls 20 to 30 pins over his average for six games he might have a shot at going to state.”

