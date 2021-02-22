ALTON - Senior bowler Peyton Watsek has a love of the sport with three active years at Marquette Catholic High School.

For her bowling accomplishments, Watsek is the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

"I am determined to be the best I can possibly be, and last year when I hit my personal record in a tournament it motivated me to keep pushing myself," Watsek said. "I believe another important quality that has led to this award is hard work; I have spent countless hours practicing to be my best. What I like most about bowling is being able to play and compete with my friends and cheering them on."

Watsek thanked her coach Mark Jones for working with her along the way of her bowling journey.

Watsek said: "Being involved in sports has helped me to build relationships with people of similar interests and has helped me be able to balance school, sports, and extracurricular activities."

Watsek is an outstanding student, taking honors and AP classes and has maintained a high GPA at Marquette. She is a leader for the engineering team in national competition and a National Honors Society member. She also has previously played volleyball and field hockey for Marquette Catholic.

The Marquette girl said she hopes to take flying lessons and continue to improve in photography in the future. She plans to attend Purdue University, but said she will not participate in bowling at the school.

