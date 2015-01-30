Alton’s Lucas Pejakovich advanced in seventh place to the IHSA state bowling individual finals on Saturday at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon with a Friday score of 1,367.

Alton bowling coach Jeff Woszczynski expressed great pride in seeing Pejakovich qualify for the final day.

“He could be Alton’s first bowler to ever place in the top 12 twice and medal in the state finals,” the coach said. “That could be pretty exciting. He has done very well this season.”

Civic Memorial’s Jacob Troeckler advanced to the finals as he finished tied for 25th place of the 30 best players from non-advancing teams with a total of 1,236 pins.

Alton finished 18th as a team with 5,821 points.

Civic Memorial was closely behind Alton in 19th place with 5,819 points.

Alton bowlers posted the following scores after Pejakovich: Matt Gorman (1,156); Justin Amistadi (1,078); Tyler Stevenson (912); Matt Fritz (575); Jacob Donahue (554); and Nik Meggos (179); The Alton coach did substitute late in the match to give underclassmen state experience.

Troeckler was followed by Civic Memorial teammates Alex Zukas (1,170); Ryan Hayes (1,146); Dalton Harshbarter (1,139); and Phillip Ramos (1,128).

