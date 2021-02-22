JERSEYVILLE - Kiley Shaw, a Jersey Community High School female bowler, has learned the importance of hard work in both the classroom and her sport.

For her accomplishments in bowling, she is the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

"I would like to thank my parents for always pushing me to do my greatest in any sport I play," she said. "They have been at every match/game I had all throughout high school. They are the biggest supporters of everything I do in life. I couldn't thank them enough. I also thank our coach Chris Skinner. When I started bowling, I thought I was doing it for fun, but it turned out I really enjoyed it. The biggest quality I have is that even when I don't do my best, I still continue to push harder and do better."

Shaw began her bowling career as a sophomore.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"The thing I like the most about bowling is the relationships that I have gained through it," she said. "My team members are now some of my best friends.

"My high school career and sports involvement has shown me that you have to work hard to get what you want," she added. "From getting good grades to beating my high score in bowling. It has really pushed me to do my best in everything."

Shaw said she would like to bowl in college.

"I plan on going to either Lewis & Clark Community College or Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville," she said. "I plan on majoring in dental hygiene."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: