JERSEYVILLE - Emma Miller, a Jersey Community High School female bowler, has learned the importance of hard work in both the classroom and her sport.

For her accomplishments in bowling, she is the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

“I would like to thank my parents and other loved ones that have always pushed me to do my best and try harder,” Miller said. She is coached by Chris Skinner.

Miller began her bowling career as a freshman. She said she likes bowling because she likes to have fun. When she's not bowling she likes to spend time with family.

"The thing I like the most about bowling is the relationships that I have gained through it," she said. "My team members are now some of my best friends.

"My high school career and sports involvement has taught me to stay calm and have patience.”

Miller plans on bowling in college and hopes to attend SIUE and major in teaching and biology. She is also in the National Honor Society.

