Big Brothers Big Sisters is currently making plans for the 2013 Bowl For Kids' Sake events. Bowling events are currently scheduled at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, Edison's in Edwardsville, Bowl Haven in Alton in February, March and April. We anticipate more than 1,500 individuals will take part in the pledge drive to raise donations and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Companies are welcome and encouraged to gather staff & associates to help raise funds & come out and join the party! Lane sponsorships are still available, for more information please email Jessica

at jessicas@peaknet.net

