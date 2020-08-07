LITCHFIELD—At a news conference on Friday morning, Governor JB Pritzker renewed his plan to criminalize business owners who are not in full compliance with mask mandates. After the announcement of the new emergency rule, State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) issued the following statement:

“Today the Governor announced an emergency rule that includes criminal penalties for businesses who do not enforce his mask mandates. I oppose this new emergency rule. This is yet another example of Governor Pritzker going it alone on the state’s COVID response.

“I wear a mask. I think it is an easy choice to protect our most vulnerable and expedite our economic recovery. I don’t know of anyone who is advocating for no guidelines or restrictions- this is a pandemic. Of course we need a plan. However, for the Governor to continue to reach beyond his constitutional authority by imposing new restrictions and mandates is wrong. The General Assembly should reconvene to work on a comprehensive regional COVID response plan for the state.”

