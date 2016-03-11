LITCHFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond, IL) is encouraging taxpayers to register online through Comptroller Leslie Geissler Munger’s new alert system to check the status of their refunds and sign up for text message and email payment notifications. The Comptroller recently unveiled this system in an effort to make government more efficient, transparent, and accessible.

The easy-to-use Tax Refund Alert System allows taxpayers to visit myrefund.illinoiscomptroller.gov and enter their name and Social Security Number to see if the Comptroller's Office has processed their refund. Taxpayers also can enter an email address and phone number to receive a notification when the payment has been made.

In addition, Comptroller Munger announced her office will include inserts with all tax refunds detailing where the State of Illinois spent $35.6 billion in 2015, information on the state's bill backlog, and other tools to help taxpayers learn about state and local finances. Those who receive their tax refunds through Direct Deposit may view the tax insert digitally if they register for the Tax Refund Alert System.

"This new refund alert system is an easy, user-friendly tool for Illinoisans," Representative Bourne said. “I encourage taxpayers to track their refund and also inform themselves about how state government is spending their tax dollars."

