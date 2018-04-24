LITCHFIELD - Recently, a fair map initiative was filed in the Illinois House for this General Assembly and Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) signed on as a co-sponsor. House Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment (HJRCA) 43 was filed to amend the Illinois Constitution in order to put an end to Congressional and legislative gerrymandering in the Land of Lincoln.

Representative Bourne has pushed for years to put an end to the unfair political remapping process in Illinois and she is calling for the Illinois General Assembly to take up the issue to ensure fair districting maps so that every Illinoisan truly has a voice.

CHANGE Illinois, as a part of the Illinois Redistricting Collaborative, spent months drafting this amendment and worked with Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) to get it filed in the Illinois General Assembly.

“Our redistricting reform amendment establishes an independent redistricting commission to draw Illinois’ maps and make it clear that the public not politicians should control the process,” said Brad McMillan, Co-Chair of CHANGE Illinois and the Illinois Redistricting Collaborative. “With this amendment now filed, Illinois voters around the state can ask their members of the Illinois House and Senate if they’ll support this specific, concrete solution to end gerrymandering.”

“For years, Illinois politicians from both parties have proliferated gerrymandering for their own party’s advantage. It’s time to end this rigged political process where the majority party picks districts for politicians. This is a major concern of people in my district and reform on this issue is long overdue. This constitutional amendment will bring fair representation to Illinois and will return power back to the people,” said Representative Bourne. She added, “Redistricting reform is what the people want and it must be called for a vote.”



