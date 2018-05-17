LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) met with two local pharmacists, Brian Sullivan of Sullivan’s Pharmacy and John Dal Pozzo of John’s Pharmacy, and discussed the progress of House Bill 3479. This bill aims to provide independent pharmacies with a fair and reasonable reimbursement rate from Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Bourne, just successfully passed out of the House and now is in the Senate for consideration.

