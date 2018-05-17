Bourne co-sponsors bill to help local pharmacies Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) met with two local pharmacists, Brian Sullivan of Sullivan’s Pharmacy and John Dal Pozzo of John’s Pharmacy, and discussed the progress of House Bill 3479. This bill aims to provide independent pharmacies with a fair and reasonable reimbursement rate from Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Bourne, just successfully passed out of the House and now is in the Senate for consideration. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip