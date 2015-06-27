http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/6-26-15-Bourjos.mp3

With five defenders on the infield–six counting the pitcher, the odds don’t exactly favor the runner trying to score from third base on a grounder but that’s exactly what Peter Bourjos did to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in 10 innings on Friday night.

“Good, it’s fine,” said Bourjos of his head, which took the brunt of David Ross’ foot on the slide while the Chicago catcher tried to catch the errant throw from outfielder Mike Baxter–who had been shifted between short and second.

“Not loopy, just felt like you got your bell rung a little bit,” said Bourjos. “Like getting hit in a football. That’s what I remember from playing in high school.”

Bourjos stayed down for a moment, but then walked off the field under his own power. He was tested for a concussion following the game, but wasn’t completely sure of the results.

“I think I passed, I feel fine,” smiled Bourjos. “I feel like I answered all the questions. I think everything went well and I feel pretty good right now.”

Article continues after sponsor message

GARCIA GETS FIRST HR

Rookie Greg Garcia, playing in his first game of the season at Busch Stadium, tied the game at 2-2 with a pinch-hit, 408 foot home run the opposite way into centerfield in the 8th inning.

“It was so cool,” said Garcia. “You can’t recreate that feeling. To do it with this group of guys–just how they’ve embraced me over the last year, year and a half with Spring Training and stuff like that is something special to contribute to these guys. They go out there every day and they work so hard. Just for me to help out any way I can, makes me feel good.”

The fan who caught the ball returned it to Garcia, simply in exchange for a different autographed ball. http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/6-26-15-Greg-Garcia.mp3



photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports