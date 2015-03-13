(Jupiter, FL) The St. Louis have not one but two starting lineups for today as prior to facing the Miami Marlins on the main field at Roger Dean Stadium the two teams will square off in a B-game on the backfields at 10am.

By his request, Peter Bourjos will play in the B-game and bat lead off for the Cardinals. The outfielder is still seeking his first hit of the Grapefruit League (0-12).

Peter Bourjos, DH

Greg Garcia, 3B

Carson Kelly, C

Steve Bean, DH

Magneuris Sierra, RF

Michael Ohlman, 1B

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Breyvic Valera, 2B

CJ McElroy, CF

Charlie Tilson, LF

Pitchers Rob Kaminsky, Andrew Morales, Trey Neilsen, Jack Flaherty, Kyle Barraclough, and Joe Donofrio are scheduled to pitch.

–Bourjos will see double duty as he is also set to play centerfield later in the afternoon against the Marlins.

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Matt Adams, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Mark Reynolds, DH

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Tommy Pham, LF

Peter Bourjos, CF

(Zach Petrick, P)

Tim Cooney, Nick Greenwood, Dean Kiekhefer, Tyler Lyons, Kevin Siegrist, Trevor Rosenthal, Carlos Villanueva, Jordan Walden, and Joe Donofrio will be available from the bullpen.