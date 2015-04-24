Outfielder Peter Bourjos returns to the active roster for tonight’s game. Bourjos had taken the last three days on paternity leave to celebrate the arrival of his son, Max. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals announced Dean Anna has been optioned to Memphis.

Carlos Martinez (1-0) takes the mound against Matt Garza (1-2) with first pitch scheduled for 7:10pm CT.

Matt Adams .583 (7-12, HR), Jon Jay .563 (9-16, HR), and Jhonny Peralta .412 (14-34, HR) are the Cardinals top career performers against Garza, who took the victory in the St. Louis home opener on April 13th.

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jon Jay, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Carlos Martinez, P