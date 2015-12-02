The St. Louis Cardinals outfield became a little less crowded this afternoon as Peter Bourjos was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia. Bourjos is among those players eligible for arbitration and must receive a contract tender by tonight’s 10:59pm CT deadline or become a free agent.

The Phillies confirmed the claim, which was first reported by Derrick Goold in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Prior to being dealt to St. Louis as part of the David Freese trade in 2013, Bourjos played in Los Angeles with the Angels–where new Phillies GM Matt Klentak was an assistant GM at the time.

In his two seasons with the Cardinals, Bourjos appeared in 236 games and hit .218 in 459 at-bats.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

