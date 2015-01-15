The St. Louis Cardinals have reached new agreements with both Peter Bourjos and Tony Cruz, avoiding salary arbitration with both players. The team tweeted the news of both one-year contracts. Jon Jay remains as the lone player who is arbitration eligible.

Jay has been projected to receive $4.5 million from Matt Swartz of MLB Trade Rumors–who was very close on the projected salaries for both Bourjos ($1.6m/$1.65m actual) and Cruz ($700K/$775K actual).

Though his 413 at-bats were not enough for him to qualify for the batting title, Jay hit .303–including .375 (33-88) against left-handed pitching. Those numbers, along with playing through a wrist injury for much of the second half of the season, re-solidified Jay as the Cardinal’s centerfielder heading into 2015.

Earlier on Thursday, the team announced a three-year contract extension with pitcher Lance Lynn.

Cards agree on a one year deal with Bourjos avoiding arbitration. @jonjayU the only remaining arbitration eligible player left unsigned. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 16, 2015

