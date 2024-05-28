FOSTERBURG - The Fosterburg Fire Protection District invites community members to enjoy bounce houses, games, food and more at their third annual Meet and Greet.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, the Fosterburg Fire Protection District will offer all of this fun for free at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton. There will also be a touch-a-truck and free pet microchipping available.

“It’s a good time. It’s our community event,” explained Michelle Price, who helped organize the event. “We have several fundraisers throughout the year and our community is so supportive, so this is our way to give back. We try to have several free things for the kids to do and just bring the family out and get them together.”

Kids can play games, jump in bounce houses, and explore fire trucks, ambulances and a helicopter that will be on the scene on June 1, 2024. Firefighters and EMTs will be there to answer questions and enjoy the day. There will also be a dunk tank and free snow cones and popcorn available.

Attendees can enjoy food from Food Revival by LaMay’s Catering and Dirty Dan’s Meats and More. Fosterburg Fire Protection District will also be selling t-shirts as a fundraiser for their department, and you can purchase the shirts at the information booth during the Meet and Greet event.

A vendor fair will round out the day. Price said there are a variety of vendors already signed up, and they’re looking for more. For more information about becoming a vendor, contact the Fosterburg Fire Protection District at their official Facebook page.

Price is especially excited for the pet microchipping. Madison County Animal Control will be onsite to microchip pets that day. Price asks that all animals be in a carrier or on a leash. She noted the importance of microchipping pets.

“We’re in a rural area in Fosterburg, so we have roaming animals often,” she said. “We’re constantly seeing posts on our neighborhood page of, ‘Hey, I’m looking for my dog,’ or, ‘I just found this dog.’ Most of the time, they’re not chipped. So I reached out to Madison County Animal Control and they’re going to be so awesome and help us with that.”

Price added that the firefighters are looking forward to the day. For more information about the Fosterburg Fire Protection District’s Third Annual Meet and Greet, visit the official Facebook event page.

