Highland –American Legion Lee Iten Post #439 presented Jay W. Boulanger, of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home with an Honorary Life Membership at its regularly schedule monthly meeting on May 9, 2016.

Only the second Honorary Life Membership given by the Lee Iten Post since its creation on January 28, 1920, the honor was “in recognition and sincere appreciation of outstanding loyalty and dedication to the American Legion Lee Iten Post, and recognizes the commitment demonstrated towards the programs, activities and ideals of the American Legion and to our Armed Service Veterans.”

The presentation was by Jim Hobbs, Commander; Bill Halcomb, Junior Vice Commander and Adjuntant; and Val Buchmiller, Senior Vice Commander.

Val Buchmiller is also the coordinator of Military Honors for the American Legion Lee Iten Post 439 and VFW Post 5694 in Highland.

