ALTON – A grieving family is hoping to help the family of Casey J. “C.J.” Willis, a man who was struck by a vehicle on Fosterburg Road on Aug. 9, 2018.

Following the incident, many took to Facebook, claiming Willis and/or the woman who hit him was coming from the nearby establishment, Bottoms Up. Owners of that bar and grill said that was not the case immediately following the incident – a fact that was later confirmed by Willis's adopted grandmother, Deborah Brown. Brown said the owner and staff of Bottoms Up rushed to the scene of the incident immediately after it occurred and did their best to perform CPR on Willis, who was badly injured by a car striking him and running over him while walking toward his sister's place in Storeyland Manor.

In fact, the owners and management of Bottoms Up were so moved by the incident, they are allowing Brown and C.J. Willis's mother, Shannon Willis, the use of their location to host the benefit for C.J. Upon his passing, the young man left behind three children all under the age of three with Rea'Ven Henry. The benefit to be hosted at Bottoms Up will go directly toward the future of those children as well as support for their mother.

It will be held at Bottoms Up on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, from 2-5 p.m. Tickets for the event are $12 and may be purchased through Shannon Willis by calling (618) 530-4510 or through Brown at (618) 465-1326 or (618) 491-1032. Tickets will include dinner, and those who are not able to make it may still make a donation to the cause.

“The owner of Bottoms Up, Josh Carroll, is a good man with a big heart,” Brown said late Wednesday morning. “We thank him for offering us a place to do it. We're sick of the rumors that either C.J. or the woman who hit him were coming from that bar that night. It's simply not true. It was simply someone walking in the dark at a bad spot with a driver who was speeding. We want people to know the bar owner and the staff tried their best to resuscitate him. There are too many untrue stories, and it's upsetting my family too much. It was just a horrible accident.”

Brown said C.J. was walking near Bottoms Up, but was above the property on that particular incline of Fosterburg Road. He was struck just before midnight on Aug. 8 and pronounced dead on Aug. 9 after several attempts at resuscitation. Brown said her adopted grandson was dragged beneath the vehicle for at least 25 feet after being struck, and the vehicle continued an additional 25 feet before stopping. That stopping point was just outside the entrance of the bar.

No charges have been filed as of yet against the driver of that vehicle. It is not known at this time if any will be, and Brown said the matter is still under investigation at this time.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is still seeking information on a burglary of Bottoms Up, which occurred early Monday morning when a masked intruder made off with a small amount of money after doing a large amount of property damage. Anyone with information on that is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (618) 692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000.

