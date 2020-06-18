CENTREVILLE - The Wood River Police Department announced Thursday afternoon it has located both vehicles that were taken at 4 a.m. Wednesday from the Federico Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said one of the vehicles was found in Centreville and the other in St. Louis.

An alarm was received by the Wood River Police at 4 a.m. Wednesday to respond to Federico at 1875 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

Wood River Police discovered someone had thrown a chunk of concrete into the window to break-in.

Further investigation revealed there was a burglary inside one of the offices, along with keys to two vehicles. The suspects used the two keys to take a white 2020 Dodge Ram 4 x 4 and a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee. The suspect driver had a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Wells said the crime is still under investigation.

Wells encouraged anyone with any additional information to the crime to contact the Wood River Police at (618) 251-3113.

