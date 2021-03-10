WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives last night unanimously passed U.S. Representative Mike Bost’s (IL-12) bill, the Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans’ and Caregivers’ COVID-19 Immunizations Now Expanded Act of 2021, the VA VACCINE Act. This bipartisan bill expands VA’s authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans and their caregivers and earned the support of 50 additional cosponsors—including all Members of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. It also has the support of nine Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) including Paralyzed Veterans of America, Minority Veterans of America, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, The American Legion, Wounded Warrior Project, AMVETS, and Veterans for Common Sense.

“After such a difficult year, stories of vulnerable veterans being denied lifesaving vaccines from VA are painful to hear,” said Bost. “The VA VACCINE Act would make sure that doesn’t happen again. The bill gives VA the authority it needs to meet this moment. It is a lifeline for veterans and their caregivers. I urge my Senate colleagues to send it to the President’s desk as soon as possible.”

