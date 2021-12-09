Bost Votes To Strengthen National Security, Provide Pay Raise For Troops Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) last night joined the majority of House members in passing the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The legislation provides a pay increase for our men and women in uniform, reverses President Biden’s defense spending cuts, and funds the deployment of the National Guard to protect America’s border with Mexico. “Our service members swore an oath to protect our nation, and it is Congress’s solemn duty to provide them with the resources they need to successfully complete their missions,” said Bost.“As a Marine and the representative for over 22,000 men and women who live and work at Scott Air Force Base, I was proud to vote to provide our service members with the full resources they deserve. Now more than ever, the United States must show strength in the face of foreign adversaries that wish to do us harm. To do that, we must fully fund our military.” Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Key Provisions in the NDAA: Authorizes a 2.7% pay increase for service members and provides nearly $1.5 billion to improve servicemember family housing

Reverses President Biden’s cuts to defense funding – restoring funding for shipbuilding, procurement, readiness, and missile defense

Prohibits DoD from dishonorably discharging servicemembers that refuse the COVID-19 vaccine and requires DoD to establish uniform standards under which servicemembers may be exempted from receiving the vaccine

Holds the Biden Administration accountable for its disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan:

Requires a series of reports to Congress on the number of American citizens, aircraft, vehicles, and weapons left behind in Afghanistan, threats posed by Al Qaeda and other terrorists operating in Afghanistan, and financial assets and resources available to the Taliban



Prohibits DoD from providing any financial support to the Taliban

Limits the Biden Administration’s ability to lift sanctions on Iran

Strengthens national security by continuing funding for the deployment of the National Guard to the border

Fully funds measures to counter China and Russia's influence around the world