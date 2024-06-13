Bost Votes To Hold Attorney General Garland In Contempt Of Congress Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement regarding the House of Representative's vote to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress. This decision comes after Attorney General Garland disregarded subpoenas requiring the release of audio recordings of Special Council Hur's interviews with Biden. The House Judiciary and Oversight & Accountability committees launched a probe into Special Counsel Hur's report on President Biden's mishandling of classified documents due to calls for transparency behind the decision not to bring charges against the President. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! “Today the House of Representatives held Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to release the audio recording of Special Counsel Hur’s interview with the President," said Bost. "The Attorney General’s blocking of this information is a glaring double standard in the application of justice, and I am committed to making sure AG Garland, the Department of Justice, and President Biden are held accountable for hindering Congress’s responsibility of oversight. The American people deserve to have a full picture of the interview with the Special Counsel.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip