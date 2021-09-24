WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today joined a bipartisan majority of House members in passing the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The legislation sets military policy priorities and determines what types of equipment and weaponry can be purchased.

“One of the federal government’s most important duties is to provide for the common defense of our nation and the American people,” said Bost. “I am proud to vote for this critical legislation that fully funds the needs of our military and provides service members, including those stationed at Scott Air Force Base, with a well-deserved pay raise. Equipping our military men and women with the best aircraft, vehicles, and weapons available is critical to ensuring they can successfully complete their missions and protect Americans at home and abroad.”

Key provisions in the NDAA

Authorizes a 2.7% pay increase for servicemembers

Restores funding for shipbuilding, procurement, and missile defense

Authorizes $250 million for counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan

Requires a series of reports to Congress on the number of American citizens, aircraft, vehicles, and weapons left behind in Afghanistan, threats posed by Al Qaeda and other terrorists operating in Afghanistan, and financial assets and resources available to the Taliban

