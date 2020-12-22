Bost Votes For COVID-19 Relief Bill Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted in support of end-of-year government funding and COVID-19 relief legislation to provide working Americans, small businesses, and frontline workers relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bipartisan and bicameral bill includes funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, vaccine and testing funding, and $600 direct payments for adults and dependents. “Had Speaker Pelosi put the needs of the American public above her own partisan agenda, we could have saved countless jobs and businesses months ago,” said Bost. “While it shouldn’t have taken until the 11th hour, I am thankful that help is on the way. Hardworking Southern Illinois families, frontline workers, and small businesses, through no fault of their own, have been devastated by COVID-19 shutdowns. This legislation will provide desperately needed relief to millions of Americans this holiday season and, combined with the successes of Operation Warp Speed, gives us hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel.” Article continues after sponsor message Important Provisions in the Bipartisan-Bicameral Omnibus & COVID Relief Deal Makes updates to the Paycheck Protection Program to allow businesses to apply for a second PPP loan, allow churches and faith-based organizations to apply for loans, and allow businesses to utilize PPP funds in addition to standard business tax deductions

Includes $20 billion of funding to ensure Americans can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to them, $8 billion for vaccine distribution, and $20 billion for continued testing efforts.

$600 stimulus checks for adults and dependents

Extends unemployment benefits by an additional $300 per week for 10 weeks

$10 billion for childcare centers and $82 billion for schools to help them safely reopen for in-person learning

$13 billion for farmers and producers impacted by COVID-19, including funding for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

$7 billion for broadband funding

$4 billion for substance abuse programs