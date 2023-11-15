Bost Votes Against “Clean” Government Spending Bill Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following statement regarding his vote against a continuing resolution that funds the government at current levels into the first two months of next year without any spending cuts or new border security funding:

"At a time when American families are fighting to make ends meet, I can't justify voting for the status quo on government spending. We need to get serious about cutting wasteful spending and dedicate those precious resources to securing the border. If that doesn't happen, then I won't hesitate to stand up to either party in Washington to do what's right for Southern Illinois."